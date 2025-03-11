Harford Community College to host Maryland Scholars Summit April 26

Undergraduate students from all Maryland community colleges and all academic fields are invited to participate in the Maryland Scholars Summit 2025 April 26. The deadline to submit abstracts is March 17. Here are the detals provided by Harford Community College:

Harford Community College to Hold Maryland Scholars Summit

Maryland Scholars Summit 2025 will be held in Darlington Hall at Harford Community College on April 26 beginning at 9 AM. This year’s summit is presented by Harford Community College in association with Howard Community College.

Undergraduate students from all Maryland community colleges and all academic fields are invited to submit an abstract and register to participate. Project submissions may include poster boards, research papers, and recorded presentations. Three $100 prizes will be awarded for Best Scientific Work, Best Creative Work and Best Poster Presentation. The deadline to submit abstracts is March 17, 2025. Click here for additional information.

Students will be given the opportunity to present undergraduate research, scholarship, creative activities, and service-learning projects that have been conducted under the supervision of a faculty member or professional in the field. Faculty, community members, families and students are all invited to attend the free event. Register to attend the conference here.

This conference is designed to acquaint undergraduate students with the process and academic rigors of presenting projects in a professional setting.

For more information on the Scholars Summit, email mdscholarssummit@gmail.com.