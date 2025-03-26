Harford County Master Watershed Stewards Academy graduates class of 11

Eleven citizens graduated from the Harford County Master Watershed Stewards Academy on March 12. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Back row left to right – Lindsey Snyder, Watershed Protection and Restoration office (WPR), Laura Coste’, WPR, Timothy Brown, Steven Duker, Joe Siemek, Director of Harford County DPW, Andrew Bodt, WPR, Nanje Eastman, Danny Imwold, Claire Cambardella, University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension, and Danielle Hankins, WPR MS4 Program Administrator.

Front row left to right – Emma Beck, Angela Foye, Lorrie Warfield, Rebecca Bradley, Elly Zupko.

Graduates not in photo-Katie Bagri, Karen Hundertmark. (Photos courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford County Master Watershed Stewards Academy Graduates 11 in Class of 2025

BEL AIR, Md., (March 26, 2025) – Eleven citizens graduated from the Harford County Master Watershed Stewards Academy on March 12, 2025. The program trains community members to become leaders dedicated to improving the health of local streams. Master Watershed Stewards learn to identify pollutants, educate neighbors about stream health, and take action to reduce human impacts on water quality.

The program was developed by Harford County’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office in partnership with the University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension.

Participants were selected through an application and interview process in August 2024. The classes were held at Harford Community College in Bel Air and included local field trips and class projects.

“Thank you to these dedicated citizens for investing their time and effort in improving Harford County’s environment,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “The knowledge gained and shared with others through this course will benefit our community for generations. Their passion and service are truly appreciated.”

More information about the program is available online at bit.ly/WatershedStewards.