Harford County opens FY 2026 Tourism Funding Program for qualified nonprofits; applicant workshops planned March 11-12

Harford County’s FY 2026 Tourism Funding Program has opened and applicant workshops are scheduled March 11 and 12. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Opens FY 2026 Tourism Funding Program for Qualified Nonprofits; Applicant Workshops Planned March 11 and 12

BEL AIR, Md., (March 4, 2025) –Harford County’s Department of Economic Development has opened its FY 2026 Tourism Funding Program with eligibility requirements posted online for qualified nonprofits; workshops for applicants are scheduled for March 11 and 12. The funding program supports events and activities that draw overnight visitors and is funded by revenue from the county’s 6% hotel tax. Applicants must be 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 organizations; the application deadline is Friday, May 16, 2025.

The FY 2026 Tourism Funding Program will offer two types of funding: the Partnership Fund and the Community Impact Fund.

The Partnership Fund supports organizations that work together on large-scale events or events that span multiple days. There is no limit to the number of partnering organizations allowed in a single application, but the applicant must be a tourism-related nonprofit.

The Community Impact Fund supports nonprofits or municipalities in creating, expanding, or enhancing events that drive tourism and economic growth in Harford, which can include festivals, exhibits, or other programming that attracts individuals for overnight stays or day trips.

Workshops to assist all applicants will be offered in-person and online. The workshops will cover program eligibility and ideas for developing partnerships with other qualifying organizations. An in-person workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. in the William Paca Conference Room at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air. A virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 at 3 p.m.; this session will be recorded.

To register for the in-person or virtual workshops, email Lisa Krysiak at lmkrysiak@harfordcountymd.gov.

Eligibility details are posted online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2678/Tourism. Applications will be posted March 7, 2025.