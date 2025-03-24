Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Geneau M. Thames named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women for second time

The Daily Record has named Geneau M. Thames, Esq., Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Harford Mutual Insurance Group, to its 2025 list of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. Here are the details provided by Harford Mutual Insurance Group:

Bel Air, Md. – The Daily Record has named Geneau M. Thames, Esq., Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Harford Mutual Insurance Group, to its 2025 list of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. This is the second time Thames has received this recognition, after being named an honoree in 2020.

“I am truly grateful and humbled to receive this award for the second time and to be acknowledged among such inspiring women leaders,” said Thames.

Thirty years ago, The Daily Record founded Maryland’s Top 100 Women to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. Nearly 2,000 women have been honored to date.

Thames has more than two decades of legal experience. She joined Harford Mutual in 2015 and serves as the chief legal advisor to executive management and the Board of Directors. Thames currently serves as a member of the Maryland State Ethics Commission, Maryland Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (MAMIC), and National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC). She also serves as President of the Board of Directors for There Goes My Hero, a nonprofit organization supporting blood cancer patients. Thames was named a Leader in Law in 2022 by The Daily Record.

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.

“For the past 30 years, The Daily Record has celebrated the incredible achievements of Maryland’s Top 100 Women, and this year’s honorees are stellar. These inspiring leaders have made significant contributions to Maryland and beyond. They are high-achieving role models who mentor and encourage future generations to pursue their own paths and ambitions,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women will be honored at a 30th anniversary reception and awards celebration on May 5 at Towson University Arena, Auburn Drive in Towson.