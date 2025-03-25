Horror film by Ben Getz of Havre de Grace features his hometown and debuts locally April 5

Ben Getz, who grew up in Havre de Grace, used his hometown as the setting for the movie he wrote and starred in. “Gothic Slayers” will make its Maryland debut on April 5th at the State Theater of Havre de Grace. For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/3jtx8uzb. The film will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, and Google Play. Here are the details provided:

Maryland Filmmaker Returns Home to Bring “GOTHIC SLAYERS” to Life

[Havre de Grace, March 2025] — The highly anticipated horror-comedy Gothic Slayers is set to charm audiences with its blend of witty humor, nostalgic vibes, and eye-catching 8-bit animation. Written by and starring Ben Getz and Dylan Eshbaugh, the film mixes dark fantasy with retro-inspired visuals, creating a uniquely entertaining experience. Beyond the laughs and thrills, the film’s production was a heartfelt endeavor — combining professional filmmaking with deep family ties.

For Getz, Gothic Slayers was more than just a film — it was a homecoming. After moving to New York City to pursue an acting career — with roles in Blue Bloods, You, Invasion — Getz dreamed of returning to his hometown of Havre de Grace, MD to showcase the place that shaped him.

Gothic Slayers follows two mini-golf employees whose slacker lifestyle is upended when a demonic cult invades their town. As chaos ensues, the duo must rise to the challenge and save their community from destruction.

The film’s production was a true family affair. Getz’s parents played key roles behind the scenes — his mother designed costumes, while his father, a retired architect, lent his skills to designing and building the sets. Getz’s sister, also an actor based in New York City, appears in the film as well.

Gothic Slayers blends Hollywood talent with Maryland’s vibrant creative scene. The cast features Quinn Hemphill (Bad Boys: Ride or Die) alongside local talent like Jimmyo Burril. The film had its world premiere at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on February 11th and will make its Maryland debut on April 5th at the State Theater of Havre de Grace. It is now available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon.

“When my writing partner and I started developing Gothic Slayers, I knew this was the story that would bring me home,” said Getz. “I didn’t just want to shoot a movie in Maryland — I wanted to celebrate the places that shaped my youth. Instead of forcing the town to fit the script, we shaped the script around the town. What had once been the backdrop of my childhood became the perfect setting for a story about friendship, growing up, and finding purpose — even if that purpose happens to be fighting demons.”