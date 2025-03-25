John Carroll graduate and NBA star Immanuel Quickley returns to campus to launch scholarship awards

NBA star Immanuel Quickley returned to his alma mater to launch his family’s charitable foundation. Here are the details provided:

Photo courtesy of The John Carroll School Facebook page

NBA Star Immanuel Quickley Launches the Quickley Family Foundation, Including Scholarship Awards to The John Carroll School – Celebrating Athletic and Academic Achievement

Bel Air, MD – March 25, 2025 – Recognition of the inaugural Immanuel Quickley Scholarship Awards took place today at The John Carroll School in Bel Air, Maryland, where up to five student-athletes will be eligible for free tuition for their outstanding academic and athletic achievements. The event featured remarks from academic leaders, former coaches, teachers, and NBA star Immanuel Quickley. This event also marked the official launch of the Quickley Family Foundation, a charitable initiative dedicated to celebrating family, faith, and giving back to the local community.

Immanuel Quickley, a 2018 graduate of The John Carroll School and a key player for the Toronto Raptors, met with eligible students who embody dedication, academic excellence, and a strong commitment to their community. Quickley’s own journey, from high school athlete to NBA professional, highlights the profound impact education and perseverance can have on one’s life and career.

“Education has always been a cornerstone of my family’s values,” said Quickley. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of my teachers, coaches, and community. It’s an honor to give back to the school that shaped me and to support students who are striving for excellence both in the classroom and on the field.”

The Immanuel Quickley Scholarship Awards are designed to provide financial and academic support to students who have demonstrated achievements both in and out of the classroom. With the help of the Quickley Family Foundation, the scholarships aim to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders by offering the resources they need to excel.

Quickley’s commitment to supporting education is deeply rooted in his family’s values. His mother, Nitrease Quickley, is an educator, and the Quickley family has always placed a high priority on the power of a solid education. Additionally, faith plays a central role in the Quickley family’s philanthropic efforts, and the foundation’s mission is to “pay it forward” and make a meaningful impact on students in need.

The event at The John Carroll School marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Quickley Family Foundation to give back to the community and inspire future generations.