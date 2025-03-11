Klein’s Family Markets to host 100-second grocery sweep giveaway April 10

On Thursday, April 10th, Klein’s Family Markets will host a 100-second grocery sweep giveaway in honor of its 100th anniversary. One lucky winner will have 100 seconds to grab as many groceries as possible, and they will receive a $1,000 gift card. The sweep benefits the Harford Community Action Agency. Here are the details provided by Klein’s Family Markets:

Klein’s Family Markets Announces Grocery Store Sweep Giveaway

One winner will receive a 100-second shopping spree and $1,000 gift card

Forest Hill, MD (3/11/2025) — Klein’s Family Markets, a nine-store, family-owned ShopRite Supermarket company, announced that they will host another “grocery sweep” (a 100-second shopping spree) and give a $1,000 gift card to one winner, following their first sweep and giveaway in December 2024. The 100-second sweep is part of Klein’s Family Markets 100th anniversary celebration.

“We had a great time at our first grocery sweep in December,” said David Klein, Klein’s Vice President of Marketing and Procurement. “It was very successful, and we can’t wait to watch our second lucky winner run!”

The grocery sweep will benefit The Harford Community Action Agency, a nonprofit dedicated to providing assistance to help all Harford County individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardships in meeting their housing, food, energy/heating, and/or budget and family counseling needs.

Those interested can enter the competition on Klein’s Family Markets Facebook or Instagram @kleinsfamilymarkets. To enter, participants must:

Follow Klein’s Family Markets on Facebook AND Instagram.

Tag two friends in the giveaway post comments.

No purchase is necessary!

The contest entry deadline is Friday, April 4th at 5 p.m. The grocery sweep will occur on Thursday, Apr. 10th at 11 a.m. at Klein’s ShopRite of Festival, 5 Bel Air S Pkwy.

Kristy Breslin, WMAR Traffic Reporter, will emcee the grocery sweep. Food and drink samples will be available and local dignitaries will be in attendance. All are welcome to attend.