The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc. has named Kyla Ghirardello as the new Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2025. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Kyla Ghirardello Selected as Miss Bel Air 2025

C. Milton Wright High School graduate and Bel Air veterinary technician will also compete for title of Miss Maryland

BEL AIR, March 4, 2025: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., announces that Kyla Ghirardello is the new Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2025. Ghirardello was chosen through an interview process from interested applicants, and succeeds Gianna Romero, Miss Bel Air 2024.

Kyla Ghirardello

“The selection process this year was again quite difficult, because the candidates were highly qualified and had close ties to the Town of Bel Air,” states Michael Blum, chairperson of the Miss Bel Air Selection Committee. “We couldn’t have done it without the excellent scoring process created by Laura Patnaude, herself a former Miss Bel Air, and the help of our new Miss Bel Air Coordinator, Gabrielle Brady,” Blum adds. “I believe that Kyla Ghirardello, who grew up in Bel Air, marched in our parade as a clarinet player and drum major, and who lives and works now in Bel Air and participates in many Bel Air activities already, will be a wonderful Miss Bel Air, and a continuing credit to the community,” Blum concludes.

In Kyla Ghirardello’s own words, “My mission is to promote a cleaner, more beautiful greater Bel Air community, and to encourage today’s youth to pursue careers in STEM. I’m thrilled and pleased to be able to serve my community and represent Bel Air all through this year, in the Miss Maryland Competition, and especially on July 4th!”

The Selection Committee included Blum, former Miss Bel Airs Laura Patnaude and Gabrielle Kerby Brady, and Board Members Don Stewart, Amy Biondi and Lisa Williams.

Kyla Ghirardello is currently a Lead Urgent Care Veterinary Technician for Homeward Bound Veterinary Services of Bel Air. In this position, she provides high-quality veterinary care, administers vaccines, medications and diagnostics, and advocates for fear-free vet practices, ensuring that every pet feels safe and comfortable during a visit.

Previously, she served as a Veterinary Technician for the Harford County Humane Society, where she worked directly with feral and surrendered animals, prioritizing their safety, well-being and giving them compassionate care. She was also an Assistant Aquarist and Animal Husbandry Intern at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, where she assisted in dolphin husbandry, promoted positive interaction between dolphins and humans, and contributed to the healthy care of diverse aquatic species. She was a staff member at the Bel Air Animal Emergency Hospital for four years.

Kyla also volunteered at vaccination clinics, as a research assistant for animal behavior and anatomy studies, and as a volunteer zookeeper. She is a graduate of C. Milton Wright School, Harford Community College, and Towson University, and is pursuing a Masters Degree in Marine Science online at Unity Environmental University in New Gloucester, Maine.

All Kyla Ghirardello’s work has been guided by the desire to ensure healthy environments and non-invasive, ethical treatment of animals. Kyla’s social impact initiative is animal welfare and prevention of cruelty to animals. She is committed to promoting sustainability and creating a community where people and animals can live and thrive together.

Kyla Ghirardello, the 15th consecutive title holder familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air,” will serve as official hostess and participant in one of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Friday, July 4, 2025 in the Town of Bel Air, Maryland. Miss Bel Air will also help promote the event to the Town of Bel Air Commissioners, the Harford County Council, and the citizens of greater Bel Air and Harford County, Maryland.

Events on Independence Day in Bel Air traditionally include the flag-raising at 6:45 am on July 4 at Town Hall, and the various family-friendly functions during the day, including the traditional competitive events such as the Horseshoe Pitch, Water-Balloon Toss, Uncle Sam Says, and Watermelon Eating. Patriotic flag ceremonies are held at various locations, including Shamrock Park and Rockfield Park. Finally, Miss Bel Air 2025, as Honorary Grand Marshal, leads the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 pm. Fireworks at conclude the day at around 9:30 pm.

Miss Bel Air also appears at public events throughout the calendar year, including the Bel Air Kite Festival, the Bel Air Soap Box Derby, the Harford County Farm Fair, and the annual Town of Bel Air Christmas Parade. She competes for the title of Miss Maryland at the annual Miss Maryland Competition, held every year in Hagerstown, Maryland, in late June.

For more information on Independence Day in Bel Air, visit https://belairjuly4.org.