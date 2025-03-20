Section of Deep Run Road in Whiteford reopened March 19

Deep Run Road, between Susquehanna Hall Road and Cooper Road in Whiteford, reopened to traffic March 19. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Deep Run Road in Whiteford Reopened Wednesday, March 19

BEL AIR, Md., (March 19, 2025) – Deep Run Road, between Susquehanna Hall Road and Cooper Road in Whiteford, has been reopened to all through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, after completion of bridge rehabilitation work.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.