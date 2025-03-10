Section of Pleasantville Road in Fallston to close during daytime hours March 17-31 for road work

A section of Pleasantville Road in Fallston, between MD Route 152 and High Point Road, is to close between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting March 17 through March 31, for slope stabilization work. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Pleasantville Road in Fallston to be Closed During Daytime Hours for Road Work

BEL AIR, Md., (March 10,2025) – A section of Pleasantville Road in Fallston, between MD Route 152 and High Point Road, will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting March 17 through March 31, for slope stabilization work.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the posted detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-692-7878.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.