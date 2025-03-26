Teens awarded for creative book videos at Harford County Public Library’s Film This! event

Teens won awards for their creative book videos at Harford County Public Library’s Film This! event March 14. Here are the details provided by the library system:

William, Caroline and Lillian Deitz received first place for their book trailer about “The Magician’s Nephew” at Harford County Public Library’s Film This! video screening on March 14. (Photo Courtesy of Harford County Public Library/Lawrence Hicks)



Harford County Public Library Holds Screening, Awards Celebration for Film This! Book Trailers

Video entries were submitted by teen filmmakers to promote their favorite books

Abingdon, Md., March 26, 2025 — Harford County Public Library rolled out the red carpet for a screening of the top Film This! book trailer entries on March 14 at the Abingdon Library.

Teens in grades 6-12 were invited in December to create a short video of their favorite book and post it to YouTube by February 14. The films were judged by the Library’s Teen Services staff based on creativity, originality, visuals, audio/music (dialogue, music, sound effects), use of resources and technology (recording devices, props, costumes, locations, cast) and how the video created interest in the book.

“Our staff and customers look forward to this event every year. The creativity demonstrated by the teen filmmakers was awesome. We are super proud to shine a spotlight on the incredible work created by these young Library customers to showcase their favorite books,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

At the March 14 event, the 14 trailers were viewed by the audience three entries at a time, after which followed audience questions and comments about each video.

The first place winner was “The Magician’s Nephew” by Caroline, Lillian and William Dietz. Second place was awarded to “Mistborn” by Mackenzie Weirich, and the third place award was presented to Vera Gilmore and Rain and Sunshine Mears for “The Hunger Games.” The winners received cash prizes, certificates and engraved medals.

People’s Choice awards were voted on by attendees at the March 14 screening, and the winners were given a certificate and commemorative award. The winners were: People’s Choice: “The Bad Guys” by Logan and Mason Crouse; People’s Choice, Best Costume: “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” by Jack Northcote, David Burman, Benjamin Dalde, Shiloh Dalde, Vincent Davis, Luke Northcote, Nathanael Sugarman, Marandtha Weiskopf and Salem Weiskopf; People’s Choice, Best Music: “The Shape of Thunder” by Anna Zaledonis; and

People’s Choice, Best Acting: “Brother’s Keeper” by Lillian Lubiano, August Dannettel and Meena Dannettel.