UM Upper Chesapeake Health names primary care programs after local philanthropists Danny and Gail Jones

Rendering of the newest Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care location in Bel Air. Courtesy of UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



BEL AIR, Md. (March 11, 2025) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), announces the rebranding of its primary care programs to “Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care.” The new name reflects local philanthropists Danny and Gail Jones’ investment in UM UCH to expand services and advance the health care of Harford County.

With this community-focused investment, UM UCH’s unwavering commitment to providing patients with the highest level of primary care remains the same. This transition is part of a broader initiative to enhance patient access.

“Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care” will continue providing personalized and compassionate care for patients seeking their annual physical exam, routine immunization, a new or acute health issue or ongoing management of a chronic condition. “Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care” has various practice locations throughout Harford County, including Abingdon, Aberdeen, Bel Air, Forest Hill and Havre de Grace. The newest location across from UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, scheduled to open in Fall 2025, aims to be the future hub of primary care for this area, offering more than 15 medical providers to help meet the community’s growing demand for primary care and a patient-oriented layout which will make the experience as smooth as possible.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter as ‘Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care,’” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM UCH. “By bringing together established practices and respected providers from Upper Chesapeake Primary Care and Harford Primary Care under one unified name, our ongoing dedication to evolving and improving the patient experience is clear.”

“The Jones family has always put their hometown of Harford County first,” added Ken Ferrara, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy and External Relations at UM UCH. “Rebranding our primary care programs with their names at the forefront is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their transformational community investment.”

For more information regarding the philanthropic investment: https://www.umms.org/uch/news/2024/um-upper-chesapeake-health-announces-$20m-transformational-gift-at-starnight-gala