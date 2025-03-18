Volunteers invited to plant trees at Chapel Road Park in Havre de Grace April 18 in celebration of Arbor Day

Volunteers are needed to help plant approximately 130 trees at Chapel Road Park in Havre de Grace on Friday, April 18 in celebration of Arbor Day. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Volunteers Invited to Plant Trees Friday, April 18 for Harford County’s Arbor Day Celebration; Harford Earns 22nd Tree City USA Award

BEL AIR, Md., (March 18, 2025) – Volunteers are needed to help plant approximately 130 trees at Chapel Road Park in Havre de Grace on Friday, April 18 in celebration of Arbor Day. Families, civic organizations, school groups, and Scouts are welcome. Everyone will receive a free native tree to take home.

This will be the 20th Arbor Day celebration organized by the Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning to plant native trees throughout the County. Since the celebrations began in 2003, Harford has planted over 33,000 native trees, including red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar, and redbud.

Participants should bring a hammer, shovel, and work gloves, if they have them, and arrive at 9:30 a.m. in the parking area at Chapel Road Park, located at 2021 Chapel Road in Havre de Grace. Tree planting will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last two to three hours.

The event will feature demonstrations from local environmental organizations. The free native tree will be provided courtesy of the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation, and sustainable use of Maryland’s forest resources.

The celebration will include the presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County government. The award, which Harford will be presented for the 22nd time, recognizes the work of elected officials, staff, and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, benefiting the environment and the economy. The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization of nearly one million members whose mission is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

“Harford County’s Arbor Day celebration is a wonderful opportunity for community groups and residents of all ages to come together, enjoy nature, and demonstrate their commitment to preserving our green spaces,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I invite everyone to join us in this annual exercise. It’s fun, educational, and good for our environment.”

Trees reduce air and visual pollution, stabilize soil, and reduce water pollution through absorption. They also enhance property values and provide protection from the sun’s glare; minimize the heat island effect by shading buildings and parking lots; and add beauty to our surroundings.

More information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration is available from the Department of Planning & Zoning, 410-638-3103 ext. 1359.