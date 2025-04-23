Dry Branch Road Bridge in White Hall to close April 28 for two weeks

Dry Branch Road bridge in White Hall is to close for two weeks starting April 28. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Dry Branch Road Bridge in White Hall to be Closed for Two Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (April 21, 2025) – Dry Branch Road bridge in White Hall, between Jolly Acres Road and MD 23 (Norrisville Road), will be closed to all through traffic for approximately two weeks. The closure, for routine bridge maintenance, is scheduled to start on or about Monday, April 28.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.