Fourteen Halls Cross Roads Elementary students recently completed the Harford County Pledge Program to live a drug-free life. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Halls Cross Roads Students Graduate from Harford County’s Pledge Program

BEL AIR, Md., (April 21, 2025) – Fourteen Halls Cross Roads Elementary students completed the Harford County Pledge Program on April 9. This program is open to all Harford County students ages 8-11 and provides education about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and helps prepare kids to deal with peer pressure, develop healthy coping skills and make a commitment to live a drug-free life.

This initiative was designed in partnership with the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office to provide information and offer support as part of the county’s broader efforts to combat substance abuse and promote mental wellness among youth.

Students took the pledge during the class’ graduation ceremony and received a proclamation recognizing their completion of the program and commitment to live drug free.

“Programs like this provide support and help build the confidence these young people need to make smart choices in their lives,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Thanks to the Office of Drug Control Policy and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership in this important program for our children.”

For more information about the Pledge Program, or to schedule a visit from the Office of Drug Control Policy, or the Harford County Sheriff’s Office please contact Sgt. Joe Sanchez at sanchezj@harfordsheriff.org