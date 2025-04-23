Harford County executive seeks school board applicants

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly seeks candidates to serve on the Harford County Board of Education. Deadline is May 9. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Applicants Sought for Appointment to Harford School Board

BEL AIR, Md., (April 23, 2025) – Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is seeking candidates to fill appointed positions on the school board for the four-year term beginning on July 1, 2025. Harford’s school board is comprised of three members appointed by the county executive, six elected members, and one student member.

The school board sets policy and approves the budget and curriculum for approximately 38,000 students, among other duties established by state law. Harford County board members are not paid a salary, but they do receive a small stipend for expenses.

Applicants for an appointment may live anywhere in Harford County and must have been registered to vote in the county for the past three years.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 9.

Applications are posted on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/County-Executive-13/Board-of-Education-Application-408

Appointments are subject to approval by the County Council.