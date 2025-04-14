Harford County expands health programs for seniors

Harford County’s Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office on Aging has added holistic education and chronic disease prevention to its programming at senior housing sites and senior centers. Here are the details provided by the government:

Harford County Expands Programming for Senior Citizens

BEL AIR, Md., (April 11,2025) – Harford County is expanding wellness and nutrition programming to encourage the health and well-being of senior citizens in the community.

The Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office on Aging has enhanced programming at 10 senior housing sites and the four Harford County senior centers offering monthly and quarterly health events. Programming includes:

The Blue Zones Program –a year-round initiative inspired by regions of the world known for longevity and health. Participants receive passports as they ‘visit’ each country and learn their principles for health and well-being.

Holistic Education –a hands-on experience in meditation, yoga, and mindfulness that reflects the growing interest in an evidence-based, holistic approach to wellness.

Chronic Disease Prevention – events based on collaborations with local health providers including health screenings, mental health promotions, wellness walks, nutrition advice, and hypertension and cancer prevention.

Special Wellness Day Events – featuring expos and resource fairs, Health Fest, and a Journey to Wellness retreat.

A lack of social connection can increase heart disease, strokes, and other health issues in seniors as well as a diminished quality of life. To help prevent these outcomes, Harford County’s new programming promotes an increased emphasis on community and connections to help address the loneliness epidemic.

With these program expansions, the Office on Aging is preparing to meet the demands of a significant increase in the senior population. These efforts align with state and national initiatives to ensure that older adults can lead healthy, socially connected, and purposeful lives.

“We’re committed to supporting our growing senior population by investing in programs that serve their needs and enrich their lives,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our goal is to help keep seniors active, healthy, and engaged members of our community.”

The Harford County Office on Aging is dedicated to helping senior citizens live full, productive, and satisfying lives by providing information, referrals, and assistance with caregiver support, senior care, and health promotion programs.

For more information on the expanded wellness programs, senior center locations and to join a local senior center, contact the Harford County Office on Aging at 410-638-3025 or visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/651/Office-on-Aging.