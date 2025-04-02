Harford County Public Library celebrates National Library Week April 6-12 by inviting customers to stop by their favorite location to show how they are “Drawn to the Library.” Here are the details provided by the library system:

‘Drawn to the Library!’ is this year’s theme

Belcamp, Md., April 2, 2025 — Harford County Public Library celebrates National Library Week April 6-12 by inviting customers to stop by their favorite location to show how they are “Drawn to the Library!” Whether it’s graphic novels, sketching, storytelling or discovering new reads, Harford County Public Library is the place for creativity and connection.

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April. This year’s theme is “Drawn to the Library!”

The Harford County Council is scheduled to present a proclamation to the Library in honor of National Library Week at its April 8 meeting.

“This year’s National Library Week theme demonstrates how customers are ‘drawn to the Library.’ We are a hub for the community and truly offer something for everyone, from young families to those searching for their next hobby or career opportunity to folks planning for retirement and beyond. Great books are our foundation, but the Library also provides many additional services that allow customers to explore new ideas and opportunities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Whether you’re a longtime customer or haven’t visited in a while, now is the perfect time to explore all the Library has to offer. The 11 branches throughout Harford County provide many unique programs and services, such as free Wi-Fi, numerous digital collections, career workshops, STREAM programs and more, ensuring that everyone has access to resources that educate, inspire and connect.

A wide range of activities are taking place during National Library Week including a literary open mic at the Edgewood Library on April 8; a performance by the Hoppin’ Hawks, a precision jump rope team, at the Darlington Library on April 9; 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Celebration at the Fallston Library on April 11; and Wordsmith Poetry at the Joppa Library on April 11. Information about these programs and many others may be found at HCPLonline.org.