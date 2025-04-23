Harford County Public Library Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Taste of Harford: Back for Seconds

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts the 2nd Annual Taste of Harford: Back for Seconds, a buy local, taste local event that celebrates the diverse flavors and skills of the Harford County agricultural and culinary communities, on Sunday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vignon Manor Farm in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., April 23, 2025 – Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts the 2nd Annual Taste of Harford: Back for Seconds, a buy local, taste local event that celebrates the diverse flavors and skills of the Harford County agricultural and culinary communities, on Sunday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vignon Manor Farm, 425 Darlington Road in Havre de Grace.

Funds raised will support Harford County Public Library, helping to sustain essential Library programs, resources and services that benefit the entire community.

“Taste of Harford features the best of Harford County. It is such a fun afternoon with delicious food and drink and an amazing farmer’s and artisan’s market,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so grateful to those restaurants and businesses that are participating and ‘back for seconds,’ and we couldn’t hold this event without our exceptional sponsors and event partners. It will be an afternoon you won’t want to miss.”

Taste of Harford showcases more than 40 local food and drink partners, including restaurants, farmers, breweries and wineries. Each will provide guests with a “taste” of a specialty item, and all participants are encouraged to incorporate locally sourced ingredients in their recipes.

Among the participants are Blue Farm Catering, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, CharHope Foundation, Coffee Coffee, Coffeebar Bel Air, Conrad’s Crabs, Eats & Sweets, Falling Branch Brewery, Fawn View Farm, Fiore Winery & Distillery, Flavor Bakery & Cafe, Fresh Source Farms, Full Circle Boards, The Grazing Room @ Boards by Dana, Grid Iron Hill Farm, Harford Vineyard & Winery, Hickory Chance Beef, Highview Farms, Hopkins Farm Brewery, Island Spice Grille & Lounge, J’ville Grille, Kona Ice, The Ladew Café, Latitude Seafood Company, Ladies Auxiliary of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Lib’s Catering, The Local, Maison Intimate Catering, Old Line Spirits, One Eleven Main, Newberry Café and Bakery, Pairings Bistro, Pat’s Pizza & Grill, Peru’s Chicken II, Pompeian, Pond View Farm & Market, Raising Cane’s, Slate Farm Brewery, Sweet Kings, Sizzling Bombay, Tiffanee and Co. Bakery, Tropical Smoothie Café and Vodka Salad. For the latest additions, visit HCPLonline.org.

Guests at Taste of Harford will be invited to cast votes for their favorite local food and non-alcoholic beverages in the “Best Bite of Harford County” competition categories: seafood, meat, vegetarian, dessert and non-alcoholic beverage. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to vote for one of three ice cream flavors made by Broom’s Bloom Dairy to honor the upcoming 80th anniversary of Harford County Public Library.

Taste of Harford will also feature a farmer’s market, artisans, author visits, a silent auction, entertainment and more. Master Chef John Shields, an author, food journalist, television host and “Culinary Ambassador of the Chesapeake Bay” from Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, will be on site to meet guests and sign his cookbooks.

From vibrant plants and handcrafted goods to talented local authors sharing their works, Taste of Harford highlights the region’s rich culture and artistry. Guests can explore unique offerings, connect with the makers and take home something special that celebrates Harford County’s creative spirit. Among the participants are A Pleasant Shop, The Blended Bead, Fire Beard Forge, Heartfelt Florist, Homelands Market, HopeWorks Global, Odd Bird Bookshop, Peppers and Pots, Southern Sol Shoppe, Sad When It’s Gone Desserts and local authors D.J. Jennings, Irmgarde Brown, Kristie Wolf and K.R. Raye.

“We are immensely grateful for the incredible sponsors, partners, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, bakeries, farms and artisans that have contributed their time and talents to this exciting event. It is a true buy local/taste local celebration,” said Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library.

Sponsors include American Design and Build, Ltd., American Sentry Solar, Harford County Government, Harford’s Heart, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Harford County Trash Services, Hillside Lawn Services, Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, Window Depot, Deer Creek Exteriors, Inc., Brothers Services Company, Elite Home Entertainment, Gemcraft Homes, Harford Bank, Ivy Hill Construction Services, Anna and James Lambdin, Point Breeze Credit Union, Rainbow Restoration of Northeastern MD and ThinkBig Networks, LLC.

Event Partners of Taste of Harford are Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Harford County Office of Economic Development, Harford County Farm Bureau, Restaurant Association of Maryland and Vignon Manor Farm.

Tickets to Taste of Harford are $45 per person and are available by visiting HCPLmd.org/toh. The event is expected to be a sell out, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

For more information about the 2nd Annual Taste of Harford: Back for Seconds, visit HCPLonline.org or contact Amber C. Shrodes at 410-273-5600 x 6513 or at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funding and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.