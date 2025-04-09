Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 25th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, will take place rain or shine Saturday, April 26, in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit and on Garrett Island. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 25th River Sweep Takes Place April 26

Shoreline cleanup includes the Upper Bay, Susquehanna and North East rivers

Darlington, Md., April 9, 2025 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 25th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, will take place rain or shine Saturday, April 26, in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit and on Garrett Island.

A new meeting location for 2025 is Steppingstone Farm Museum in Havre de Grace.

Since the founding of River Sweep in 2000, volunteers have collected more than 131 tons of trash and debris. Volunteers have included individuals, families, youth groups, students, environmental clubs, green teams, Scouts, baseball teams, kayakers, boaters, fishing clubs, alumni organizations and area businesses.

Check-in at meeting locations begins at 8:30 a.m., and River Sweep will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up as a volunteer, visit Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s website at www.UpperBayTrails.com. Volunteers who sign up in advance will receive lunch. Registration continues online through April 22.

Following is a listing of meeting locations:

Cecil County: Marina Park, 190 South Main Street, Port Deposit; Conowingo Community Park at Octoraro Creek, 1720 Susquehanna River Road, Conowingo; Conowingo Creek Boat Launch, 2 Mt. Zoar Road (Mt. Zoar Road and the water), Conowingo; Perryville Boat Launch/Garrett Island, 501 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville; Perryville Community Park, Marion Tapp Parkway, Perryville; and Rodgers Tavern Museum, 259 Broad Street, Perryville.

Harford County: Tydings Park, park pavilion at Commerce Street, Havre de Grace; Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Havre de Grace; Susquehanna State Park, Deer Creek trestle bridge parking lot, Stafford Road, Havre de Grace; and Swan Harbor Farm, 401 Oakington Road, Havre de Grace.

River Sweep participants will fan out to spend the morning removing trash and other debris from the Upper Bay region, including the Chesapeake Bay, Susquehanna and North East rivers and their tributaries.

Those interested in volunteering on Garrett Island should bring their kayaks and canoes and meet at the Boat Launch in Perryville. Boaters are also welcome.

River Sweep volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes (long sleeves and pants are recommended; shoes may get wet) and to bring work gloves and their own water bottles.

In 2024, more than 220 volunteers removed four tons of trash and debris. Notable items found and removed included numerous tires, a car wheel, kitchen faucet, plastic Chevy bed liner, pieces of a floating dock, flags, large chunks of Styrofoam, fishing lines and plastic and glass bottles.

“For 25 years, our dedicated River Sweep volunteers have worked hard to conserve and protect one of our nation’s most historic natural resources, the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “We are so appreciative of the volunteers who join us for River Sweep each year, and we welcome new volunteers as we embark on the next 25 years. Protecting our area’s most important natural resources and cultural heritage is so important to our guiding mission.”

Sponsors and community partners of 2025 River Sweep include Constellation, Chick-fil-A Constant Friendship and Aberdeen, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Cecil County, Harford County, Havre de Grace, Perryville, Port Deposit and Susquehanna State Park.

In addition, partial financial assistance has been provided for this project through the Cecil County VLT Local Community Grant Program, sponsored by the Cecil County Executive. This project also has been financed in part with state funds from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

For more information, visit UpperBayTrails.com. To ask questions, email info@upperbaytrails.com or call 410-457-2482.

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit, certified Maryland Heritage Area located in Harford and Cecil counties along the Lower Susquehanna River and Upper Bay. Its mission is to encourage regional economic development through heritage tourism primarily by supporting public recreation efforts, particularly trail development and public water access, historic preservation, cultural interpretation and conservation efforts. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.