Portion of Annie’s Playground for 2- to 5-year-olds reopens

Harford County Parks & Recreation reopened the section of Annie’s Playground in Edgeley Grove Park designed for 2- to 5-year-olds. The area for older children remains closed while repairs are ongoing. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Annie’s Playground in Fallston Reopened Following Safety Inspection

BEL AIR, Md., (April 25, 2025) – The section of Annie’s Playground designed for 2- to 5-year-olds has been reopened after an inspection of the playground structures confirmed that they are safe for use.

The entire playground was closed in March after a routine inspection by Harford County Parks & Recreation maintenance staff who found cracks in some of the playground’s structures. Upon further investigation, the cracks were found to be limited to structures in the area for 5- to 12-year-olds. To ensure public safety, that area has been fenced off and remains closed as the county continues to work with a licensed structural engineer and contractor to assess the existing playground structure.

Annie’s Playground is located at 864 Smith Lane in Fallston.