A Powerball ticket sold in Aberdeen March 24 delivered a $500,000 prize. Here are the details provided by the Maryland Lottery:

The Week in Winners:

Powerball Player in Aberdeen Wins $500,000 Prize

Lottery paid more than $30.5 million in prizes for the week, with 26 tickets worth $10,000 or more

(Baltimore) — A Powerball ticket sold in Aberdeen and a FAST PLAY ticket sold in Gaithersburg delivered the two biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the past week.

An Aberdeen Powerball player purchased a ticket on March 24 and made the fortunate choice to add the Double Play option. Double Play is a separate drawing that takes place after each Powerball drawing. Adding Double Play to a Powerball ticket costs an additional $1, taking the total price to $3, and makes the ticket eligible for both the Powerball drawing and the Double Play drawing. The player in Aberdeen won a $500,000 second-tier prize in the March 24 Double Play drawing, plus an additional $10 in prizes on the ticket, and claimed the prize Monday morning at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, a player in Gaithersburg won a $123,930 progressive jackpot on a FAST PLAY Big Money Doubler ticket. The $5 game’s progressive jackpot starts at $40,000 and increases with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket is sold.

Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid more than $30.5 million in prizes during the week of March 24-30, including 26 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last date to claim for scratch-offs is posted on the scratch-offs page.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed March 24-31

$50,000 Prizes

· MONOPOLYTM X100, Old World Favorites, 3854 International Drive, Silver Spring

$10,000 Prizes

· Mega Bucks, Food City Mart, 1733 Pennsylvania Ave., Baltimore

· $5,000,000 Fortune, Royal Farms, 2201 Jack Lane, Bel Air

· $5,000,000 Fortune, National Pike Fuel, 5931 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville

· Gold Rush 7s Multiplier, Village Pump Liquors, 4901 Greenbelt Road, College Park

· $5,000,000 Fortune, Galena Mini Mart, 101 N. Main Street, Galena

· Money Bags, Arundel Mills Exxon, 7043 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover

· $5,000,000 Fortune, Dash In, 26065 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown

· Bonus Bingo X20 2nd Edition, Sheetz, 3281 Main Street, Manchester

· Deluxe Crossword 9th Edition, Food Lion, 1312 S. Main Street, Mount Airy

· MONOPOLYTM X50, Wine Rack West, 12827 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

· MONOPOLYTM X100, Mt. Carmel Exxon, 300 Mt. Carmel Road, Parkton

· $5,000,000 Fortune, 7-Eleven, 14430 Layhill Road, Silver Spring

· Money Bags, Liberty Circle, 100 Sandstone Drive, Walkersville

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings March 24-30

FAST PLAY

· $123,930 Big Money Doubler progressive jackpot ticket sold March 29 at Giant, 229 Kentlands Blvd., Gaithersburg (unclaimed as of March 31)

· $10,000 Mega Multiplier ticket sold March 30 at 7-Eleven, 11350 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville (unclaimed as of March 31)

· $10,000 Mega Multiplier ticket sold March 29 at Carroll Fuel, 8276 Elliott Road, Easton (claimed)

BONUS MATCH 5

· $50,015 ticket sold March 29 at Royal Farms, 10988 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills (unclaimed as of March 31)

KENO

· $16,000 ticket sold March 27 at High’s, 20215 Professional Blvd., Hagerstown (claimed)

PICK 5

· Two $50,000 tickets sold March 27 at 7-Eleven, 9413 Livingston Road, Fort Washington (both unclaimed as of March 31)

POWERBALL

· $500,010 ticket sold March 24 at Carsins Run Liquor, 3501 Churchville Road, Aberdeen (claimed)

· $50,000 ticket sold March 28 at Royal Farms, 12282 Brittingham Lane, Princess Anne (unclaimed as of March 31)

· $50,000 ticket sold March 29 at Giant, 1649 Crofton Center, Crofton (unclaimed as of March 31)

RACETRAX

· $20,465 ticket sold March 26 at 29 Convenience Mart, 10755 Colesville Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

· $10,707 ticket sold March 29 at 7-Eleven, 401 Manning Road, Accokeek (unclaimed as of March 31)

