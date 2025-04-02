Five Harford County locations will accept expired and unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 26. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday set for April 26 at Five Harford County Locations

BEL AIR, Md., (April 2,2025) – Harford County residents can drop off their expired and unwanted medications for safe disposal at five convenient locations on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), local law enforcement, and Wegmans Food Market, will be collecting the medications as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

All types of over-the-counter and prescription medications will be accepted along with vitamins and pet medications – no questions asked.

Drive-Thru collection will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Harford County government building, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air

Bel Air Police Department, 39 N. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air

Havre de Grace Police Department, 715 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace

Maryland State Police Barracks, 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air

Wegmans Market, 21 Wegmans Boulevard, Abingdon

“National Drug Take Back Day provides a convenient opportunity to clear out your medicine cabinet and prevent old medicines from being misused,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Safely disposing of unused or expired medications is a simple but important step in protecting our community and environment. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free and easy service on Saturday, April 26.”

Harford County has collected and destroyed over 46,000 pounds of unwanted medications since 2013 and the national effort has resulted in the retrieval of over 17.9 million pounds of unwanted, expired, or unused medications since 2016.

Questions? Please contact the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy at (410) 638-3333.