The Harford County Association of Realtors recently hosted a poster contest in honor of Fair Housing Month. Nearly 100 Harford County students participated, and the winners were honored during Tuesday’s County Council meeting. Here are the details provided:

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Announces Fair Housing Poster Contest Winners

Bel Air, MD (4/10/25) — In honor of April being Fair Housing Month, the Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) hosted a poster contest to educate students about fair housing. Students from across Harford County were invited to participate. This year’s theme was “Everyone Deserves a Home.”

Nearly 100 students submitted posters displaying their interpretation of the “Everyone Deserves a Home” theme. The winners of the contest were recognized at a Harford County Council meeting on April 8th. The winners included:

In the 2nd–3rd grade category:

Kate McEwen – 1st Place

Misha Rafailov – 2nd Place

Ella Burgess – 3rd Place

In the 4th grade category:

Madeline Tyndall – 1st Place

Estelle Brockmeyer – 2nd Place

Alexander Huber – 3rd Place

Josiah Surgeon – Honorable Mention

In the 5th-7th grade category:

Alana Hood ­– 1st Place

Nael Lewis-Shakur – 2nd Place

Amelle Lewis-Shakur – 3rd Place

“Fair housing is at the heart of what we do as leaders in real estate,” said HarCAR President Julie King-Schulz. “It’s important for communities to understand how to stand up for fair and equal housing opportunities. Our annual contest is a meaningful way to engage students in this issue while also encouraging creativity and friendly competition.”

All of the students who submitted posters will be celebrated with a pizza party at Towson University Northeast campus on April 29th where they will be given goodie bags complete with pencils, pens, highlighters, snacks, and toys provided by HarCAR and its affiliate members and partners, and coupons to local establishments.

“We were truly inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity shown by this year’s participants. It was a joy to recognize their efforts, and we’re already looking forward to seeing more amazing entries in next year’s contest,” said HarCAR CEO Veronica Rolocut.