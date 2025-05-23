Gerety Insurance of Bel Air expands team with new business development hire

Gerety Insurance has hired Nick Foster as its new Senior Business Development Representative. Here are the details provided by the Bel Air insurance company:

Gerety Expands Team with Business Development Hire

BEL AIR, MD., Gerety Insurance is excited to announce the addition of Nick Foster as its new Senior Business Development Representative. Nick brings a results-driven mindset and a passion for strategic growth to the team.

Nick Foster for Gerrety Insurnace in Bel Air, Md. by Maryland based Commercial photographer, Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Nick has successfully led business development efforts across various industries. In his new role, he will focus on expanding Gerety Insurance’s regional presence, building strong client relationships and delivering personalized insurance solutions tailored to protect what matters most.

“Success in business is a lot like success in sports,” says Foster, “it’s about strategy, teamwork and constant improvement. At Gerety Insurance, I’m applying that same energy to create long-term partnerships built on trust and results.”

Nick is on track to transition into a Commercial Insurance Advisor role, further strengthening his ability to support the agency’s mission of delivering comprehensive coverage with unmatched service.

Gerety Insurance believes protection starts with partnership. They take pride in being responsive, accessible and committed to helping you navigate life’s uncertainties with confidence. With over 25 years of serving Harford County, MD and beyond, Gerety Insurance has earned the trust of the community, evidenced by over 450 five-star Google reviews and being voted Best of Harford 2024. They are there to help you stay protected with the right coverage at the right price, year after year. To learn more, visit www.geretyinsurance.com​.