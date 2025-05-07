Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna seeks lot for student-built “Habi-Tech” house

A house built by Harford Technical High School students needs a permanent location where it can be moved to at the end of this school year. Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna will make it available for purchase through its affordable mortgage program. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SUSQUEHANNA SEEKS LAND UPON WHICH TO BUILD HABITAT HOUSES

The current priority: to find a permanent location for the “Habi-Tech” house being built by the students of the Harford Technical High School

BEL AIR, MD (May 7, 2025) – Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has been building affordable homes since 1993 but the rising cost of land has created a growing challenge for the nonprofit as it carries out its mission.

“We’re always searching for properties upon which we can build Habitat houses,” said Alison Vain, Acquisitions Manager for Habitat Susquehanna. “We typically build a new home on a lot, or rehab an existing home to make it like new for a homebuyer who will purchase it through an affordable Habitat mortgage.”

The most pressing need for Habitat Susquehanna right now is to find a permanent location for the “Habi-Tech” house being built by the students of the Harford Technical High School.

“Our Harford ‘Habi-Tech’ house will be ready for transportation at the end of this school year, but we need a lot for it,” said Vain. “The home needs to be moved in order to make way for the construction of the next ‘Habi-Tech’ house, which will begin in the new school year in the fall.”

The Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) Wildcat Point has offered to move and temporarily store the “Habi-Tech” home until a piece of property can be identified and acquired.

Construction of “Habi-Tech” houses are part of a more than 20-year partnership between Habitat Susquehanna and Harford Tech. The students spend two years building a home at their school under the guidance of their instructors. Then, at the end of the second school year, the homes are transported to their final, permanent location where Habitat volunteers complete them. The “Habi-Tech” program teaches students marketable construction skills and aspects of home design, while applying STEM learning to build Habitat homes for low-income residents.

Habitat Susquehanna builds or rehabs approximately six homes per year (including the “Habi-Tech” homes). The nonprofit obtains properties for these homes either through a sale or a donation.

“We’re willing to pay fair market value for the property, but if a seller wants to discount it, we can provide tax incentives,” said Vain. “In addition to typical donations, we additionally receive properties from a bequest through a will or revocable (living) trust.”

The land needs to be large enough to build at least a single-family home, while a larger lot would allow for the possibility of building multiple housing units. These lots should be located within areas serviced by public water and sewer.

“If a person, business or church has property they were interested in gifting or selling, we hope they would think of us,” said Vain. “Their donation would make a big impact — and be an important investment — toward decent, affordable homes in our community. It would provide people with the opportunity to have a place they can call home.”

For more information on donating or selling land, including undeveloped land and residential rehab, contact Alison Vain at avain@habitatsusq.org or call 410-638-4434 ext. 7236.