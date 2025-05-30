Harford County Historic Preservation Commission presents 2025 Harford County Historic Preservation Awards

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission presented the 2025 Harford County Historic Preservation Awards May 17. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Award recipients gather with County Executive Bob Cassilly (back row, fourth from left) and Harford County Historic Preservation Commission Chair Jacquelyn M. Seneschal (seated front row, center). (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government.)



2025 Harford County Historic Preservation Awards Celebrate Stewards of Local History

BEL AIR, Md., (May 29, 2025) – The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission presented the 2025 Harford County Historic Preservation Awards on Saturday, May 17, at the Historical Society of Harford County headquarters in Bel Air.

These awards, presented biennially in May in honor of National Historic Preservation Month, recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to protecting Harford County’s historic and cultural resources. This year, in addition to the awards, special certificates were presented to the owners of historic sites that participated in the Bush Declaration 250th Anniversary Passport Tour.

The following awards were presented for 2025:

Preservationist Honor Award – Mr. James E. Chrismer – A passionate historian, educator, and advocate for historic preservation, especially dedicated to sharing previously untold stories of Harford County.

Preservation Project Award – Aberdeen B&O Train Station, Phase II – Complete restoration of the station’s exterior to its 1885 appearance.

Special Preservation Award for Communication – The Liriodendron Foundation Museum Project – Design and

installation of new interior and exterior exhibits on the history of the Kelly family and Liriodendron Mansion.

Special Preservation Award for Education – Ma & Pa Engine No. 6 Statue and Historic Markers – Installation of a two-sided statue of a steam locomotive and two historic markers sharing railroad history with users of the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail.

Special Preservation Award for Community Involvement – Harford 250 Commemoration – Bringing together nonprofit organizations, businesses, government agencies, and individuals to celebrate Harford County’s 250th anniversary.

Local Government Award – Town of Bel Air: Bel Air 150 Committee – Planning and executing public events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Bel Air’s incorporation.

“As a descendant of two signers of the Bush Declaration, I have a special appreciation for preserving Harford’s history,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank the Historic Preservation Commission, our staff in Planning & Zoning and the Historical Society of Harford County for continuing their good stewardship of our past. Thanks also and congratulations to this year’s awardees. Together we’re keeping Harford’s history alive for future generations.”

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission, in collaboration with the Department of Planning and Zoning, assists historic property owners in preserving these valuable parts of our history. For more information about how you can help protect the places that make our county special, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/historicpres.