Harford County Public Schools Board of Education seeks applicants for Citizen Advisory Committees

The Board of Education of Harford County Public Schools is seeking applicants for membership on its Citizen Advisory Committees. The deadline for applications is May 23. Here are the details provided by the school district:

HARFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEES SEEK NEW MEMBERSHIP

The Board of Education of Harford County Public Schools is seeking applicants for membership on its Citizen Advisory Committees. Membership is open to all Harford County residents, including those without children in the school system. As an advisory, each committee makes recommendations to the staff coordinator who serves as designee to the Superintendent of Schools.

Each committee will meet on a regular basis, or as necessary to accomplish its charge. New members are confirmed at a summer Board of Education business meeting; members are assigned to one-, two-, or three-year terms. Regular attendance is vital to maintain the continuity, sustainability, and effectiveness of the committee. Any member who is absent from fifty percent or more of the scheduled meetings during a twelve-month period shall be eligible for removal from a committee upon the recommendation of the staff coordinator to the Board of Education.

Residents of Harford County interested in serving as a member of any one of these committees should complete an application, available on the Board of Education page on www.hcps.org. Information requested will include the name of the committee, complete contact information (name, address, telephone number) and background information containing: membership(s) in the community, social and civic groups; occupation; level of schooling; and reasons for wanting to serve on the committee.

The deadline for application is May 23, 2025. The Citizen Advisory Committee coordinators will notify all applicants of membership following the Board appointments in Summer 2024.

The Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee is open to any parent or community member who has an interest in special education and no formal application is needed. Meeting dates will be posted on the HCPS website for all parents and citizens interested in serving on the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee.

A brief description of each Citizen Advisory Committee is listed below. Please contact the staff coordinator if you have questions concerning a specific committee.

Career and Technical Education (CTE)

Coordinator: Mr. Joseph Connolly – 410-588-5244

Members of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Council serve as advisors, advocates, and reviewers for CTE Programs, which prepare students for further education and workforce needs in current and emerging professions. The Council solicits participation from individuals representing businesses in the eleven Maryland Career Clusters. Council meetings are held at Harford Technical High School from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Family Life Education

Coordinator: Ms. Brittany Pettus – 410-809-6248

This committee discusses and reviews the Family Life Education curriculum and alignment to the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) comprehensive health education framework.

Gifted Education

Coordinator: Dr. Martha Barwick – 410-809-6127

The Gifted Education Committee discusses and reviews the impact of the Gifted Education Program on higher student achievement.

Special Education

Coordinator: Colleen Sasdelli – 410-588-5246

The Special Education Committee works in conjunction with the requirements of IDEA in supporting an advisory council for parents of students with disabilities. All members of our community who have an interest in supporting the needs of children with disabilities are encouraged to join this group. No application process is needed to serve on this committee.

Parent Advisory, Advocacy, and Action Council (PAAAC):

Coordinator: Mary Beth Stapleton, Family and Community Partnerships – 410-588-5263

The Parent Advisory, Advocacy, and Action Council is made up of HCPS parents representing all areas of the county who provide feedback to HCPS leaders on parent engagement efforts related to research-based National PTA Standard for family-school partnerships and is proactive in identifying ways to enhance the school system’s communication and parent engagement efforts.

Interested parents can contact the HCPS Family and Community Partnerships Office with any questions, or for a copy of the application.