Harford County to celebrate U.S. Army’s 250th birthday with events in June

BEL AIR, Md., (May 27, 2025) – Harford County will join a nationwide celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday with community events planned in June.

On Sunday, June 8, a family-friendly Army expo and outdoor concert will be held at Shamrock Park in Bel Air. Beginning at 4 p.m., the event will feature interactive military equipment and vehicle displays, food trucks, and activities for kids. A helicopter flyover by the Maryland National Guard, guest speakers, and an enlistment ceremony for new Army recruits are scheduled for 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. featuring patriotic music by the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn seating for the concert. Admission is free for this event sponsored by Harford County Government and the Harford County Veterans’ Commission, and presented in partnership with Aberdeen Proving Ground, the town of Bel Air, Blue Star Families, and Joppatowne JROTC cadets.

On Saturday, June 14, the Army’s birthday, a dinner dance will be held at American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air beginning at 6:30 p.m. The buffet-style dinner will include pit turkey, beef and ham, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks for $25 per ticket. Cocktails will also be available for purchase. A DJ will provide entertainment including patriotic music and dance tunes from the 50s and 60s. Attire is business casual; uniforms are welcome. Space is limited for this event sponsored by Harford County Government, in partnership with Post 39. Tickets can be purchased online.

Additional Army 250 events planned by Aberdeen Proving Ground are listed on APG’s website at APG Army 250th Birthday :: U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground.

“From its inception under General George Washington to this day, the U.S. Army has defended our great nation and kept us free,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Harford County is proud to be the home of Aberdeen Proving Ground, a major U.S. Army installation, and home to many members of the National Guard and Reserves. We are also blessed with a large military veteran population. I encourage them and all our citizens and families to join us in this historic celebration of the Army’s 250 years.”