Pathways to Possibilities, an event for students with differing abilities who are transitioning from high school to adulthood, higher education, and the work force, will be held on May 29. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Host May 29 Event for Students with Differing Abilities Transitioning to Adulthood

BEL AIR, Md., (May 20, 2025) – Pathways to Possibilities, an event for students with differing abilities who are transitioning from high school to adulthood, higher education, and the work force, will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the McFaul Senior Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

The free event, presented by the Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services and the Harford County Commission on Disabilities, will help students and their families navigate whether to go to college, how to get necessary benefits or a job, and the best way to financially prepare for their future.

Attendees will learn how to plan for their future from panelists representing Service Coordination, Inc., MarylandABLE, the Maryland Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS), and Elville & Associates.

The topics will include assistance in the student’s transition process including services from DORS and Developmental Disabilities Administration, disability benefits, financial planning and guardianship and supported decision making. Panelists will answer questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

“Harford County is committed to helping all of our young people become successful adults,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This free event for students with differing abilities and their families will empower them with information and guidance to make informed decisions about their future.”

The panel presentation will be filmed by HarfordTV and will air in July. For more information visit the event webpage at www.harfordcountymd.gov/Pathways or contact the Office of Disability Services at 410-638-3343.