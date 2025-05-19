Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli Earns NSSA® Certification

Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli has earned the National Social Security Association’s NSSA® certification. Here are the details provided by the financial group:

Bel Air, Md., May 19, 2025 – Harford Financial Group’s Bryan Angelilli has earned the National Social Security Association’s NSSA® certification. This prestigious designation equips financial professionals with the knowledge and skills to expertly guide clients through the complexities of Social Security benefits.

Bryan Angelilli photographed by Maryland based Commercial photographer, Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Angelilli has served as a service analyst with Harford Financial Group since 2023. In addition to receiving NSSA® certification, in April he passed the Series 66 Exam, administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), that qualifies him to work as a securities agent and an investment advisor representative. Both of these certifications are part of the Certified Financial Planner™ track to become an advisor.

“We are so proud of Bryan for undergoing the rigorous training to earn the NSSA® certification and pass the Series 66 Exam. The personal and professional growth of our Harford Financial Group team members helps us stand guard over our clients’ financial well-being,” said Adam Freeland CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “Our advisers genuinely care about the future of our clients and their families by providing holistic wealth management by staying current, honing our skills and executing the details.”

The NSSA® certification program focuses on the intricate aspects of Social Security, preparing advisors to assist clients in making informed decisions that are critical to their financial well-being. With this new certification, Angelilli is now fully equipped to answer a wide range of Social Security-related questions and challenges, including, but not limited to:

Understanding the different types of Social Security benefits available

Strategies for maximizing Social Security income based on individual circumstances

Navigating the complexities of Social Security claiming options

Addressing the impacts of spousal and survivor benefits

Guidance on the implications of Social Security on Medicare and retirement planning

“Earning the NSSA® certification has significantly enhanced my ability to serve my clients,” said Angelilli. “I am looking forward to utilizing this knowledge to help clients navigate their Social Security benefits effectively and make the best financial decisions possible.”

As an NSSA® certified advisor, Angelilli joins an elite network of financial professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional service and actionable insights regarding Social Security benefits.

For more information about the NSSA® certification and how it can benefit financial advisors and their clients, visit www.nssapros.com for comprehensive Social Security training, updates on Social Security exam opportunities and insights from leading Social Security advisors.