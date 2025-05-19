Harford Streams Summer Adventure program supports protecting natural resources with an online selfie challenge

The Harford Streams Summer Adventure program encourages participants to share online their visits to Harford streams to promote and protect local waterways. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Picture Yourself in Harford Streams Summer Adventure: Visit Harford Streams, Send Selfies, Win Prizes

BEL AIR, Md., (May 19, 2025) – This summer, explore the natural beauty of Harford County streams, take selfies at your favorite locations, and win prizes in the Harford Streams Summer Adventure. This award-winning program from the Harford County Department of Public Works’ Watershed Protection and Restoration Office raises awareness and support for protecting natural resources by encouraging visitors to scenic local waterways.

County residents and non-residents of all ages along with your furry friends are welcome to join in the program which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

No registration required, simply choose places to visit from the list of Harford stream locations or choose up to five of your own. Use the Harford Streams’ online app to send in selfies from seven different locations to earn a free Harford Streams Summer Adventure T-shirt. Participating furry friends will receive a dog bandanna.

Visit 11 locations for a chance to win your choice of a canoe trip for eight people at the Eden Mill Nature Center or a family membership to the Steppingstone Farm Museum. Visit 15 locations for a three-night mini cabin rental for four people at Susquehanna State Park or a kayak trip for 12 people at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center.

Visit the county website today at bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure or scan the QR code to view/ download a complete list of Harford stream locations with helpful information and an interactive map, then start uploading selfies with the stream in the background to earn your T-shirt/ bandana, and to qualify for a chance at larger prizes.

Share your adventures on social media using the hashtag #HarfordStreams and follow the fun on Facebook at Harford Streams.

“As a lifelong resident of Harford County, I know first-hand how much our local waterways are a part of the community’s identity and vital to our future,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “The Harford Streams Summer Adventure is a great way for families to connect with the outdoors and be part of helping our environment. I encourage everyone to take part, have some fun, and create memories.”

Free T-shirt and dog bandana for Harford Streams Summer Adventure participants who visit seven different stream locations provided with up to five of your own.