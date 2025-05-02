Harford County will celebrate National Clean Commute Month in May with Bike to Work Week “pit stop” events in Edgewood and Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Registration Open for Harford’s Free Bike-to-Work Events May 13 & 16

BEL AIR, Md., (May 1, 2025) – Harford County will celebrate National Clean Commute Month in May with Bike to Work Week “pit stop” events in Edgewood and Bel Air.

The pit stops promote biking as a fun, healthy, and low-cost transportation option and will offer light refreshments, music, a bike parade, prizes, and more.

This year’s pit stop locations will be open rain or shine as follows:

Bike FROM Work, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | Edgewood, 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Edgewood Branch of Harford County Public Library, 629 Edgewood Road

Bike TO Work, Friday, May 16, 2025 | Bel Air, 7- 8:30 a.m.

Harford County Government Administration Building, 220 South Main Street

Participation is free; registration is required and will be open at each event. To pre-register, visit https://www.biketoworkmd.com. All pre-registrants will receive a free Bike to Work T-shirt while supplies last.

Bike to Work Week is organized by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and its member jurisdictions, to encourage commuting by bike as a healthy and environmentally friendly way to get to work.

Harford’s Bike to Work pit stops are sponsored by Harford County Public Library and hosted by Harford County government and Harford Transit LINK.

For more information about Bike to Work Day, National Clean Commute Month, or becoming a sponsor contact Ryan Kivinski, Harford County Commute Smart Rideshare Coordinator, at rideshare@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-612-1620 ext. 7474.