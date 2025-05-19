Section of Boxthorn Road in Abingdon to close May 27 for storm drain repairs

Starting May 27, a section of Boxthorn Road in Abingdon, between Fair Rose Court and White Rose Court, is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately two weeks. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Boxthorn Road in Abingdon to be Closed for Storm Drain Repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (May 19, 2025) – A section of Boxthorn Road in Abingdon, between Fair Rose Court and White Rose Court, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately two weeks. The closure, for storm drain repairs, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 27.

No access to emergency vehicles and school buses will be permitted during the work. Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.