Abingdon Road Bridge to close June 16 for eight weeks for utility work and maintenance

Bel Air, MD (June 3, 2025) – The Harford County Department of Public Works will close the Abingdon Road Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks, located between U.S. 40 (Pulaski Highway) and Shrewsbury Road, beginning on or about Monday, June 16, for approximately eight weeks.

The closure is necessary for utility companies to relocate their infrastructure in preparation for a future bridge replacement project. During the closure, the DPW Highway Maintenance Division will also perform routine bridge maintenance.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.