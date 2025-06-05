Deer Creek Friends Meeting to hold Candlelight Peace Vigil on Main Street in Darlington on June 14

The Deer Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) congregation is hosting a Candlelight Peace Vigil at 7:30 p.m. June 14 in Darlington. Here are the details provided:

Photo courtesy Deer Creek Friends Meeting

Deer Creek Friends Meeting Schedules Candlelight Peace Vigil

Will hold candles along Main Street in Darlington on June 14

Darlington, MD: The Deer Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) congregation is hosting a Candlelight Peace Vigil on Saturday, June 14th, at 7:30 pm, on the road fronting the Meeting House, 1212 Main Street in Darlington, Maryland.

“Holding this Vigil is part of our work to proactively advocate diplomatic, philosophical, and non-military resolution of disputes through nonviolent means and methods,” says Bob Rhudy, a member of the Deer Creek Meeting’s Peace Committee. “We hope to work with others in the overall anti-war and peace movements to focus everyone’s attention on the irrationality of violent conflicts, decisions, and actions,” Rhudy adds.

A “Pot-Luck Supper” will precede the Vigil, from 6 – 7:30 pm. Attendees are invited to bring a dish to eat and share. The Meeting provides plates, tables, napkins and tableware.

The Meeting also has battery-operated candles to use during the Vigil; attendees may also bring their own battery-operated or real candles.

The Vigil is expected to last until 9 pm. “All are welcome to join in the Vigil,” says Jim Pickard, Presiding Clerk of the Meeting. “You don’t have to be a Quaker — you just have to join us in opposing violence, hatred and irrational behavior.”

For more information call 443-617-1290 or visit the Deer Creek Quaker Meeting web site at https://www.deercreekquakermeeting.com/.