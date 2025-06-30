Deer Creek Friends Meeting to host 27th Annual Blueberry Festival July 12

The Deer Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) congregation is to host its 27th Annual Blueberry Festival 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12 at the Deer Creek Friends Meeting House, 1212 Main Street in Darlington. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Deer Creek Friends Meeting 27th Annual Blueberry Festival Slated for July 12

Darlington, MD: The Deer Creek Friends Meeting (Quakers) congregation is holding its 27th Annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 10 am – 2 pm, rain or shine, at the Deer Creek Friends Meeting House, 1212 Main Street in Darlington, Maryland.

As in prior years, the Festival includes free admission, ample parking, live music, informative tables about Beekeeping and environmental preservation, children’s games, a “White Elephant” sale, a silent auction, grilled hotdogs and hamburgers for sale, and, of course, home-baked blueberry pies for sale, many other kinds of home-made pies for sale, locally-grown blueberries in boxes for sale, native plants for sale, and slices of blueberry pie with home-made vanilla ice cream for sale!

“Our congregation members have been baking for days,” says Festival chairperson Mary Scarborough Maccarelli. “This year I think we’ll have the most pies and most blueberries we’ve ever presented!” she adds.

Proceeds from the Blueberry Festival benefit local organizations such as the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, the Hosanna School, Char-Hope Farm, and more. Local artist John Sauers will be on site displaying and selling his paintings of Harford County.

For more photos and information, visit the Deer Creek Quaker Meeting web site at https://www.deercreekquakermeeting.com/.