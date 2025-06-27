Harford Chabad celebrates opening of its new Jewish Community Center with ribbon cutting, gourmet kosher food and live music June 29

Harford Chabad is hosting a grand opening ceremony for its new Jewish Community Center at 4 p.m. June 29 at 38 E Broadway, Bel Air. The event features a ribbon cutting, gourmet kosher food, live music, and more. Here are the details provided by Harford Chabad:



Rabbi Kushi & Fraida Schusterman & family

Opening of New Jewish Community Center Marks 15 Years of Growth for Harford Chabad

Bel Air’s New Jewish Center – a Source of Pride and Confidence for Northeast Maryland’s Jews

Bel Air, MD — On Sunday June 29, Harford Chabad will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Jewish Community Center, a beacon of light and hope for Northeast Maryland’s Jews. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 4:00 PM and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches, and a community reception and tour. The event is open to the community, who can join the center’s founders, local & county dignitaries, the Bel Air PD and others in celebrating the centers’ 15 year anniversary.

Harford Chabad’s new building

“Harford Chabad is more than just a synagogue, it’s a tight knit community where people care and look out for each other,” said Rabbi Kushi Schusterman, who co-directs the center with his wife Fraida. “This new center is a dream come true. It will allow us to expand our community and create a welcoming space for all Jews, regardless of background or affiliation.”

Since opening in 2010, Harford Chabad has served Harford and Cecil counties. In addition to hosting Shabbat and holiday services, it offers programs such as Hebrew School, a robust adult education program, the Jewish Women’s Circle of Harford County, and provides resources for life-cycle events, addiction intervention, crisis and marriage counseling services.

With the new space, the Schustermans are looking forward to expanding their offerings including Bar and Bat Mitzvah training and celebrations, wedding officiation, Hebrew School, and more. The new facility boasts a large sanctuary and social hall, a kosher kitchen, classrooms, a mikvah ritual bath and a Jewish library.

The event also coincides with the 31st Yahrzeit (anniversary of passing) of the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. Considered the most influential rabbi in modern history, the Rebbe engineered a post-Holocaust Jewish renaissance, revitalizing Jewish life in over 100 countries and all 50 states through his leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. For many in Harford County and around the world, this occasion is a time to reflect on the Rebbe’s life and teachings through prayer and increased acts of goodness and kindness.

The community is invited to join this significant milestone for Harford Chabad. The dedication ceremony will begin with prayers and messages of support of Israel and will celebrate Jewish life in Northeast Maryland.

“Amid the tensions between Israel and Iran, our response is not fear, but faith and confidence,” said Rabbi Schusterman. “At this time, we are standing tall and proud. The opening of our new center is a sign of good times ahead.”

About Harford Chabad:

Harford Chabad was founded in 2010 to serve the local Jewish community by Rabbi Kushi Schusterman and his wife Fraida. They are dedicated to building on the philosophy and mission of Chabad-Lubavitch by providing Jewish communities the education and resources they need to connect with their heritage and engage in Jewish practice in an easy and accessible way.

Today, over 3,500 Chabad institutions are located in more than 85 countries, with a new center opening on the average every ten days. In South Africa, South America, Russia, Australia, Asia, the UK, and many parts of the USA, Chabad has become the most dynamic force within the Jewish community. More info: www.harfordchabad.org

About the Rebbe:

The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson OBM, is the most influential Jewish leader in modern history. After the Holocaust, he transformed Chabad into a worldwide movement, dedicated to caring for the spiritual and material needs of all Jews, regardless of background or affiliation. The 31st anniversary of his passing is June 29, and Jews around the world will mark this day with commemorative events focused on the Rebbe’s life and legacy. For more info on the Rebbe, visit therebbe.org