The Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is accepting applications for Community Arts Development Grants and Arts in Education Grants for Fiscal Year 2026. Here are the details provided by the board:

Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board Accepting Applications for Grants

Applications for Community Arts Development Grant Program are due July 31

Belcamp, Md., June 26, 2025 – Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is accepting applications for Community Arts Development Grants and Arts in Education Grants for Fiscal Year 2026.



The Community Arts Development Grants Program provides general operating support to local arts nonprofit organizations and arts programming support to nonprofits whose primary purpose is other than producing or presenting the arts. Applications are due by July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The Arts in Education Grants Program is available to Harford’s nonprofit schools, government facilities and community-based settings serving youth or other traditionally-underserved population. Arts in Education Grants support​ high-quality arts experiences including on-site teaching artists-in-residence; visiting performers; or tickets and transportation costs for visits to museums and arts performances. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year.

To locate grant applications, guidelines and contact information, visit GrantSpace, an online system accessed through Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board’s website, www.CulturalArtsBoard.org. For more information, contact Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board at arts@HCPLonline.org.



About Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board

As the official county arts agency, Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is the primary local resource for arts organizations, independent artists and the audiences of Harford County. The government-appointed advisory board provides grant opportunities, advocacy and administrative support; sponsors workshops, events and promotional opportunities; and encourages and invests in the advancement of the arts for the community.​ Since December 2015, Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board has operated under the auspices of Harford County Public Library Board of Library Trustees. Activities are made possible by a County Arts Development grant from Maryland State Arts Council, a Maryland State agency under the authority of the Department of Commerce, Division of Tourism, Film and the Arts. Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board was founded in 1973, and for more than 50 years has worked to ​“Preserve, Enhance and Promote the Culture of Harford County, Maryland.” To learn more about the services and programs of Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board, visit www.CulturalArtsBoard.org.