Harford County Public Library branches to serve as “Cooling Centers” June 23-24

BEL AIR, Md., (June 23, 2025) – Harford County will be opening “cooling centers” at library branches because of forecasted excessive temperatures.

The heat index in Harford County is expected to be over 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, possibly extending into Wednesday.

In response, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services, in cooperation with the Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Health Department, will offer the cooling centers at library branches Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24.

The following branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen

Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon

Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Bel Air

Darlington – 3535 Conowingo Road, Street

Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood

Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston

Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace

Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa

Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall

Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford

In addition to respite from the heat, the cooling centers can be used to charge electronic devices in the event of a power outage, including oxygen concentrators used by oxygen-dependent citizens.

Updated library information will be online at https://www.hcplonline.org/ or on the Harford County Public Library Facebook page.

During periods of extreme heat, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to follow these safety guidelines:

• Stay indoors as much as possible and limit sun exposure.

• If you do not have air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

• Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity.

• Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

• Check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable citizens.

• Keep pets hydrated with access to shelter.

Heat illness takes many forms, including heat fatigue, heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps, heat exhaustion or the most serious, heat stroke.

Heat stroke is an advanced form of heat stress that occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and unable to control its temperature. A person with a body temperature above 104 degrees is likely suffering from heat stroke and may have symptoms of confusion, combativeness, a strong rapid pulse, lack of sweating, dry flushed skin, faintness, staggering, possible delirium, or coma. Individuals with any of these symptoms, especially older adults, should receive immediate medical attention.