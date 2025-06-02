Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading program runs June 2 through Aug. 16

Harford County Public Library’s 2025 Summer Reading program runs June 2 through Aug. 16 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer. Participants are invited to sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., June 2, 2025 — Harford County Public Library’s 2025 Summer Reading program takes place June 2 through August 16 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer. The Presenting Sponsor is Celebree School.

Participants are invited to sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. This year’s theme is Color Our World.

A Summer Reading celebration takes place at the Abingdon Library on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to meet sponsors who will be on-hand to offer additional incentives. Families can complete the Summer Reading program for their incentive prizes, which will be available at all branches starting June 16.

“This year’s Summer Reading program offers a variety of programming for everyone. In addition to great books, there are hands-on science, farmyard and horse programs plus art, music and magic activities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We thank our very generous sponsors because we couldn’t offer these amazing programs without their support.”

The 2025 Summer Reading goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. A completion certificate will be available to all who sign up and complete their goals.

Registration giveaways for infants through high school ages will be available at all library branches and may be picked up after signing up. This year’s giveaways, while supplies last, include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher to attend an Aberdeen IronBirds baseball game.

Completion prizes will be available, while supplies last, starting June 16. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket for teens entering grades 9 through 12.

Beginning June 2, a limited edition 2025 Color Our World T-shirt is available for $5 each (while supplies last) at all Harford County Public Library locations.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor Celebree School, additional sponsors include Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Harford Day School, APGFCU, Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL, Rosedale Federal, Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, Rotary Club of Aberdeen, Aberdeen Friends of HCPL and Harford County Public Library Foundation. In-kind sponsors are Horizon Cinemas and Aberdeen IronBirds.

There are numerous programs and activities being held at multiple libraries, often over several days. To find specific locations, dates and times, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/events. Among the highlights are:

Three Oaks Alpaca Farm will visit several branches June 21-26. Participants will learn about alpacas and their wool with Farmer Pam Purce of Three Oaks Alpaca Farm. Alpacas will be on site for children to pet, feed and capture a photo together.

The Science Guys of Baltimore: Color Our World takes place at various Library locations June 30-July 3 and takes children on an exciting journey into the science of colors and how we see them. Through fun experiments and interactive demonstrations, young scientists will learn about light sources, prisms and the science of rainbows. Participants will navigate the world of color with The Science Guys through laser shows, rainbow reveals, optical illusions and much more.

The Farmyard: Small Animal Encounter on July 7 at the Aberdeen Library invites participants to meet a friend from the farm and enjoy hands-on learning opportunities with agriculture.

CTR Changing Lives: Buttons the Shetland Pony returns to several libraries July 8-24. Participants will meet Buttons and learn about adaptive riding lessons and equine therapy with fun, ground-based activities (no riding involved).

The Farmyard: Outdoor Animal Encounter, held at the Joppa Library on July 8 and at the Bel Air Library on July 9, invites participants to learn about agriculture from The Farmyard’s farmers and meet numerous farm animals.

Circus Science returns to several libraries July 8-10. Silly scientist Gregory May, a former Ringling Brothers performer and Port Discovery Children’s Museum educator, uses amazing tricks to explore the circus world. In this interactive performance, he explores the science that makes it all work. Registration required. The program is supported by the Friends of HCPL Summer Reading.

Mr. Jon and Friends welcome children to several performances at various branches July 15-18. Award-winning kids’ musician Mr. Jon provides a fun program the whole family will enjoy. Mr. Jon and his silly friend, George the Monkey, will have participants laughing and dancing along. Using rhymes, songs, books and puppets, this interactive musical comedy show is a performance not to be missed.

The Fifty 7’s: Colorful World of Music takes place July 28-August 2 at several branches. Sing, dance and play along during this interactive music performance. Experience guitar, ukulele and percussion as participants explore many different styles of music.

Wildlife Adventures: Colors of the Wild will be held August 5-9 at multiple libraries. Colors of the Wild is a vibrant exploration of how animals use color to survive, communicate and create. Through gentle live animal encounters, kids will discover nature’s artistry while learning how they can help wildlife. Young artists are invited to bring their own wildlife art to share to celebrate the beauty of the natural world.

Music Around the World takes place August 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library. Monument Music (Marcia McHugh, flute, and Dariusz Skoraczewski, cello) present a varied program of music from around the world including works by Astor Piazzolla, Guillaume Connesson, Fryderyk Chopin, Antonio Vivaldi and Yuko Uebayashi. A special thanks to the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Foundation for their support of this performance.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.