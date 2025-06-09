Harford County’s Low Mow initiative recently earned an honorable mention in the Chesapeake Stormwater Network’s BUBBA awards contest, in the Habitats & Streams category. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, right, is joined by Parks and Recreation Maintenance Administrator Stephen Condax, left, and Parks and Recreation Director Paul Magness, center, at one of the Low Mow areas in Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air. (Photo courtesy the Harford County government)

Harford County’s Low Mow Initiative Earns Honorable Mention in Regional Environmental Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (June 6, 2025) – Harford County’s Low Mow initiative recently earned an honorable mention in the Chesapeake Stormwater Network’s BUBBA awards contest, in the Habitats & Streams category.

Through the Low Mow initiative, Harford County Parks and Recreation has converted nearly 40 acres across five local parks from weekly to annual mowing. The initiative promotes vital habitats for pollinators and other wildlife, contributing to the overall health of the local ecosystem. Low Mow areas also help reduce stormwater runoff, limit emissions from lawnmowers and cut maintenance and fuel costs, saving taxpayer dollars.

Signage posted in the areas informs the public about the benefits of reduced mowing.

The BUBBA awards recognize local innovators who use creative approaches to protect and restore local watersheds, highlighting best practices and programs being implemented in the urban environments across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“We’re excited to be recognized for this simple program that is having a larger impact for our communities,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Establishing these areas is not only saving taxpayer dollars; it also reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship.”