Harford Mutual Insurance Group announced changes to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting of policyholders. Here are the details provided by the insurance group:

Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Board Changes Following Annual Meeting

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) has announced changes to its Board of Directors. The changes were approved at the Annual Meeting of the Policyholders and are effective May 21, 2025.

John J. DeMartini, Sean M. Garber, and Teresa Q. McTague were reelected as board members. DeMartini and Garber became board members in 2023. McTague joined the Board of Directors in 2021.

Theodore M. Alexander III was newly elected as a board member. Alexander is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur with nearly 40 years in the investment industry. He is the Head of Global Integrated Equity at T. Rowe Price.

Harford Mutual also recognized and honored the service of four retiring board members: Atwood Collins III, Albert J. Mezzanotte Jr., Spencer M. Roman, and Stephen T. Scott (Board Chair 2013 – 2019). Their combined 80 years of service to Harford Mutual has made a lasting impact on the company’s growth and success.