Harford nonprofits awarded nearly $1M to promote tourism

Harford County has awarded $968,000 in FY 2026 tourism grants to 24 nonproﬁts and community organizations. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (June 18, 2025) – Harford County has awarded $968,000 in FY 2026 tourism grants to 24 nonproﬁts and community organizations to attract day trippers from beyond the county’s borders and increase the number of overnight stays in the county.

The tourism grants, funded through the county’s six percent hotel tax, are organized into two funds: the Partnership Fund and the Community Impact Fund.

The Partnership Fund encourages multiple nonprofit organizations to plan extended events together to encourage guests’ overnight stays, which will then generate additional tourism revenue to reinvest into the program.

The Community Impact Fund supports individual nonprofits or municipalities in creating, expanding, or enhancing activities that drive tourism and economic growth in Harford County. This fund is for organizations that use innovative approaches to increase tourism, with an emphasis on the attraction of out-of-county visitors.

This year’s focus for the tourism grants was to expand geographic distribution and consolidate nonprofit organizational funding requests into a single application process, with an emphasis on accountability and sustainability.

Organizations were encouraged to think creatively about how their programming and event missions could strategically support Harford’s overall tourism initiative. Applications were publicly solicited and accepted through the county’s online tourism grant portal. Several in-person and virtual workshops were provided to assist applicants.

The Tourism Activity Review Committee, comprised of members of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, reviewed the applications and sent recommendations for funding awards to the county executive, who then approved the final allocations.

Harford County will distribute a total of $538,000 in Partnership Fund grants. The 11 organizations receiving funds are:

Bel Air Downtown Alliance – $75,000

Community Projects of Havre de Grace, Inc. LLC – $11,000

Governor William Paca Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) – $5,000

Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, Inc.- $40,000

Havre de Grace Decoy Museum – $80,000

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum – $25,000

Highland Community Association – $70,000

Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. – $70,000

Maryland Center for the Arts – $57,000

Society of Italian American Businessmen – $50,000

Susquehannock Wildlife Society – $55,000

Harford County will distribute $430,000 in Community Impact grants. The 13 organizations receiving funds are:

755 Alliance – $30,000

City of Havre de Grace – $20,000

Discovery Center at Water’s Edge – $50,000

Eden Mill Nature Committee – $5,000

Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse – $20,000

Friends of the Aberdeen B&O Train Station – $10,000

Harford Community College Foundation – $40,000

Harmer’s Town Art Center – $30,000

Hosanna Community House, Inc (DBA Hosanna School Museum) – $50,000

Ladew Topiary Gardens – $75,000

Rockfield Manor – $30,000

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra – $20,000

The Liriodendron Foundation – $50,000

“Tourism is a significant economic driver in Harford County and our tourism grant program, funded by the hotel tax, is designed to support nonprofit activities that attract visitors and generate additional overnight stays,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. I would like to thank the Tourism Activity Review Committee for their dedication to the success of this important program.”