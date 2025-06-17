Harmer’s Town Art Center to feature music, art, yoga, and 3D printing at Graw Alley in Havre de Grace this summer

Harmer’s Town Art Center is offering a variety of summer activities, including music, art, yoga, and 3D printing at Graw Alley in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by Harmer’s Town Art Center:

HARMER’S TOWN ART CENTER ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMS AT GRAW ALLEY

Diverse Programs Blend Art with Exercise, Technology, Environment

(Havre de Grace, MD) – – Just in time for summer, a wave of exciting and diverse programs has surged into Graw Alley at Harmer’s Town Art Center – offering art opportunities for those who want to get their hands dirty (with paint or soil), dive into the futuristic world of 3D printing, or just get out for a stretch.

Join the party for an evening of creative art and music at the monthly Graw Alley Art Party, plug in and let the creative electrons flow in our high-tech 3D Printing Lab, see what the buzz is all about at the Art of Gardening series, and relax your mind and body with Yoga in the Art Park – all happening at Graw Alley, the one-acre interactive art park located in historic downtown Havre de Grace.

GRAW ALLEY ART PARTY: This monthly pop-up gallery/music showcase/art program runs simultaneous to, and right down the street from, the City of Havre de Grace’s First Friday event. Come stroll through Harmer’s Town Art Center’s mural park and interact with artists as they create, exhibit, perform, and sell their work during this unique art experience. From the biggest beer garden in town to the collaborative public art obelisk – you’ll always find something fun and exciting at the Art Party. Held the first Friday of each month (July 4, August 1, September 5, October 3) from 5-9pm.

3D PRINTING LABORATORY: Learn the art and science of 3D printing at our new print lab in Graw Alley, sponsored by the Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation. Classes are scheduled and forming now:

4-Color 3D Printing: Learn how to digitally paint and then 3D print various fun toys you can take home. Learn 3D printing basics and watch as our 4-color machines build your creation, layer-by-layer and color-by-color. Ages 8 and up. Check www.harmerstown.org/3d for classes.

3D Printing 101: Learn how to use a 3D printer with a technical deep dive into how 3D printing works. Also, participate in making Harmer’s Town Art Center’s first commissioned public sculpture for Graw Alley. Ages 15 and up. Check www.harmerstown.org/3d for classes.

3D Design and 3D Printing: Learn Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and 3D print your designs. Also, participate in making Harmer’s Town Art Center’s first commissioned public sculpture for Graw Alley. Ages 15 and up. Classes are Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24 from 6-8pm. $50. See www.harmerstown.org/3d for details.

THE ART OF GARDENING: A trio of free gardening programs are coming to Graw Alley through a partnership between Harmer’s Town Art Center and the University of Maryland Master Gardeners, in collaboration with the Havre de Grace Green Team:

Pollinator Festival: Why Do Pollinator’s Get All the Buzz? June 21 (10am-Noon) – We are launching a mini-pollinator festival that’s the bees’ knees, featuring learning opportunities, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) activities, a demonstration of bee communication, and a teamwork challenge. With photo opportunities, temporary pollinator tattoos, and more.

An Insect Extravaganza: August 16 (10-11am) – Join us for a Saturday Funday featuring various engaging activities, including interactive experiences, hands-on insect-themed crafts, an insect exhibit, an insect cuisine review, an inset coloring station, educational opportunities, and more.

What in Tarnation is a Winter Sowing Seed Snail? October 18 (10-11am) – If economical space-saving gardening through the frigid weather piques your interest, you shouldn’t miss this hands-on experience.

YOGA IN THE ART PARK: This weekly all levels yoga flow class is taught on the Graw Alley lawn surrounded by vibrant building-sized art murals adjacent to the waterfront. Classes are held on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30pm in Graw Alley. Pay what you can with proceeds going to Harmer’s Town Art Center.

The venue for these programs is a once-blighted alley – called Graw Alley in recognition of the former horse racing track that operated in the city until the early 1950’s – that was transformed over the period of a year into a park with landscaped pathways, artistic sculptures, outdoor seating, and a series of vivid murals leading visitors on a tour through Havre de Grace history.

Graw Alley is just the initial phase in the development of Harmer’s Town Art Center – a first-of-its-kind regional art facility, art incubator, and economic driver to be constructed in an adjacent 34,000-sq-ft space, which will bring together the arts, history, and community of Havre de Grace in a centralized location within the heart of the city’s vibrant arts district.

Graw Alley is funded by private donors and grants provided by state and local governments to Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., a federally-recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information about this project or to contribute to the effort, contact Harmer’s Town Art Center at info@harmerstown.org or visit our website at http://www.harmerstown.org.