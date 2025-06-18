The intersection of W. Ring Factory Road and Sommerville Road, between Merlot Drive and Winters Run Drive in Bel Air, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately two weeks. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Intersection of West Ring Factory and Sommerville Roads in Bel Air to be Closed June 23 for Approximately Two Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (June 16, 2025) – The intersection of W. Ring Factory Road and Sommerville Road, between Merlot Drive and Winters Run Drive in Bel Air, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately two weeks. The closure, scheduled to start on or about Monday, June 23, is necessary for tree removal and hillside grading work for sight-distance improvements.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.