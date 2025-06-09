Paws For A Cause dog parade in Havre de Grace June 14 supports SARC

Best Friends Fur Ever is presenting the Paws For A Cause dog parade to raise funds that support services for women, men, children, and pets. The shelter pet kennel is a resource for SARC clients to help aid in transition, provide emotional support, and keep families and pets together.

The event starts at 9 a.m. June 14 at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. It includes awards, costume contest, doggie play zone, SPCA kissing booth, and a parade through Havre de Grace.

Only dogs are invited to attend, but any pet can register and host a fundraising page.

Click HERE to register your pet for PAWS FOR A CAUSE.