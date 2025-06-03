Pylesville farmer puts soy in the spotlight at the nation’s capital

Mary Stewart, a soybean farmer from Pylesville, recently represented the region at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting’s “Washington Watch” Issues Forum in Washington, D.C., advocating for agriculture and sustainability on a national scale. She highlighted soy’s vital role in animal agriculture and the economic benefits of the Soy Checkoff program for farmers. She also shared her passion for agritourism and connecting the community to local agriculture through her dessert food truck. Here are the details provided:





Harford County farmer puts soy in the spotlight at the nation’s capital



Harford County’s agricultural roots run deep. For generations, farming has been the cornerstone of the community — preserving open spaces, fueling the economy, and sustaining families who cultivate its future. Beyond the tools they use in the field, a farmer’s voice plays a key role in raising awareness about agriculture and helping others understand its value.

Mary Stewart and her daughter, Abigail

Earlier this month, that voice reached Washington, D.C., as Mary Stewart, a soybean farmer and United Soybean Board member from Pylesville, Maryland, joined fellow farmer and board member Patrick Giberson of Burlington County, New Jersey, at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting’s (NAFB) “Washington Watch” Issues Forum. This annual event brings agricultural broadcasters face-to-face with industry leaders, helping to build relationships and share the stories, challenges, and priorities of farmers.

While there, Stewart advocated for soy’s vital role in animal agriculture. “Ninety-seven percent of all U.S. soybean meal is fed to poultry, hogs, fish, and other livestock, both here and abroad,” Stewart explained. “With animal agriculture being our biggest customer, soy’s role in maintaining herd health is a big opportunity. Soy isn’t just feed; it’s a key to healthier livestock and a more sustainable food supply.”

She also highlighted the importance of the Soy Checkoff, a farmer-funded and -led program that invests in research and development to improve and expand soy uses. “As the world continues to change around us, the checkoff money being invested will keep soybeans relevant and a staple in industries we rely on,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s commitment to agriculture extends beyond the fields. At home, she’s an advocate for agritourism, welcoming groups to her farm for educational tours and private events. As a dessert food truck owner, Mary serves milkshakes, ice cream, and cheese made from her family’s dairy cattle — showcasing the delicious results of local agriculture and helping to connect the community to where their food comes from.

Stewart brought her daughter; Abigail, along to Washington Watch to get a firsthand look at how farmers engage in conversations that shape the future of agriculture. Stewart hopes this exposure will inspire her daughter and others to use their voices to shape the future of their land and communities to ensure its there and has opportunities for her generation and beyond.

“The broadcasters came in with a wealth of expertise and a genuine curiosity—not just about the United Soybean Board, but also about what we do as farmers,” Stewart shared. “They’ve all been in the agriculture industry for a while and have built incredible networks. They were there to listen and learn, asking about everything from trade to avian flu, and genuinely wanting to hear our stories.”

By sharing her experiences, Stewart helped raise awareness of the role soybean farmers play in both our local and national economies. Her participation in Washington Watch serves as a powerful reminder that soy drives innovation, supports sustainability, and feeds the world.

