Ride Harford Transit LINK Fixed Routes for FREE on June 18 for National Dump the Pump Day

BEL AIR, Md., (June 2, 2025) – Harford Transit LINK, the county’s bus transportation system, will offer FREE RIDES on all its Fixed Routes Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to celebrate National Dump the Pump Day. The American Public Transportation Association organizes this annual event to promote public transportation as a convenient, cost-saving travel option.

Harford Transit LINK operates seven fixed routes Monday through Friday with 12 buses county-wide and into Cecil County. LINK also connects with Amtrak (Aberdeen, Edgewood & Perryville), MTA/MARC trains, MTA commuter buses, and regional Greyhound, which then connects with main terminals in Baltimore and interstate travel. Key service areas include Harford Community College, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Centers, Perryman Peninsula and Riverside business communities, Aberdeen Train Station, Harford Mall, the Constant Friendship shopping area, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, Hollywood Casino, Great Wolf Lodge, and Beards Hill Shopping Plaza.

Riding Harford Transit LINK is more convenient than ever before with Passio GO! and Token Transit, two free apps that offer cost-savings and convenience. Passio GO! displays bus routes and schedules and lets riders track buses in real-time. Once the application has been downloaded, users should choose “Harford County” from the menu to view Harford Transit LINK Fixed Routes. The Token Transit app eliminates the need to carry the exact fare or a bus pass. Users can buy single or unlimited rides with all day, all week or all month passes on their smartphones and simply activate the online passes to show the driver as you board the bus.

Passio GO! and Token Transit are available for free on Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

“Harford County is pleased to participate in National Dump the Pump Day by offering free rides on all Harford Transit LINK fixed routes,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Reliable public transportation strengthens our local economy, supports our workforce, and provides a cost-effective, responsible option for residents and visitors alike.”

More information about Harford Transit LINK’s services and Dump the Pump Day on June 18 is available by calling 410-612-1620 or at www.harfordtransitlink.org.

