Section of Annie’s Playground in Fallston reopened June 19

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, center, is joined by Barkley Creighton, Chief of Capital Projects for Harford County, left; J.R. Shillman, Capital Projects Inspector, right; and two happy playground patrons on Thursday afternoon. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Section of Annie’s Playground in Fallston Reopened Thursday June 19

BEL AIR, Md., (June 19, 2025) – The section of Annie’s Playground designed for children ages 5-12 has been reopened as of Thursday, June 19, after the playground contractor completed necessary repairs and an inspection confirmed the structures are safe for use.

The playground was closed in March after a routine inspection by Harford County Parks & Recreation maintenance staff found cracks in some of the playground’s structures. Further investigation determined the cracks were limited to the equipment in the area for 5- 12 year-olds. To ensure public safety, that section was fenced off while the county worked with the playground contractor to complete repairs. The manufacturer has covered all costs so there is no cost to the county for the repairs.

“The safety of our children is always our top priority. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while these important repairs were made,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “We’re glad to welcome families back to enjoy this wonderful playground once again.”